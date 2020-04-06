Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.32 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,513 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 584,642 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $7.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

