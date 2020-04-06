Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of Chemed worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in Chemed by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $416.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $313.49 and a 1-year high of $513.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $429.14 and its 200-day moving average is $433.25.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

