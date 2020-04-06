Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.49 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,591 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $45.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 37.03%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

