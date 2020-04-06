Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $19,217,000. Bridger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 467,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after buying an additional 116,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8,744.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 64,970 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $105.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average is $106.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $134.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,285,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

