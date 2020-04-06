Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.42 Million Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 222.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,457 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 483,758 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $3.90 on Monday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITUB shares. UBS Group raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

