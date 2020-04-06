Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,816 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Service Co. International worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $3,540,798.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

