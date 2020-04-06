Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 195.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,368 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Santander Consumer USA worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SC. Barclays lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

SC stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a current ratio of 62.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

