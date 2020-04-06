Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $4.43 Million in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ryman Hospitality Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,197,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 621,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,867,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of RHP opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.21. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

