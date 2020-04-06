Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,238 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in International Paper by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in International Paper by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $29.37 on Monday. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IP shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

In other International Paper news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

