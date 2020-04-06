Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTV opened at $54.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

