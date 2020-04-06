Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,498 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 267,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,934 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,986,000 after purchasing an additional 453,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,135,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 241,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC stock opened at $81.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.70.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.89.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,858 shares of company stock worth $3,573,430 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.