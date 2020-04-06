Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 206,835 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $394,017,000 after purchasing an additional 118,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,496,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,114,000 after purchasing an additional 467,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,675,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,460,000 after purchasing an additional 651,464 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,226,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,982,000 after acquiring an additional 354,823 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.47.

NYSE:BWA opened at $21.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

