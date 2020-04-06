Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,337 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.41% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.