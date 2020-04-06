Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

