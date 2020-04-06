Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 218,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHGE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 117,755 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 87,664 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

