Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 64,803 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.20% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

