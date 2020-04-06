Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,067 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.