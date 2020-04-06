Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274,718 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.34% of Wave Life Sciences worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 991,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $8.25 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $279.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 144.62% and a negative net margin of 1,211.53%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,100.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $25,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,620 shares of company stock valued at $138,317 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

