Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,251 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $55.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.85. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from to in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

