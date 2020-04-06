Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.80.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $78.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average of $147.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

