Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 11,454 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,454 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,529 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 347.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 59,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.