Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 14,711 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,711 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Post worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Post by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Post by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $813,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Post by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post stock opened at $86.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average of $102.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. Post Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.70.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

