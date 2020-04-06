Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 182,615 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182,615 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,309 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Fortis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,090,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,379,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,657,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,471,000 after purchasing an additional 173,531 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Fortis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,668,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,997,000 after purchasing an additional 43,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,332,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after purchasing an additional 466,005 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Fortis Inc has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3593 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.