Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 188,303 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188,303 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Pentair worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in Pentair by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 434,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 242,343 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 59,818 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Pentair by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 100,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pentair from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

