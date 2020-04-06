Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 204,871 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 204,871 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.05% of Targa Resources worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. State Street Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,781,000 after acquiring an additional 353,704 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $8,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $6,516,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Targa Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,703,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,568,000 after acquiring an additional 93,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $6.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

