Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 20,547 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,547 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

NYSE MCK opened at $125.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.80. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $111.71 and a one year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

