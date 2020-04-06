Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 295,298 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295,298 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of HollyFrontier worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

HFC stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.59. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

