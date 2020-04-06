Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 35,705 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.42.

BXP stock opened at $83.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.70. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $2,496,135.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,611.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

