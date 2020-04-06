Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 619,574 Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,574 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,184.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TV opened at $4.83 on Monday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa SAB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

