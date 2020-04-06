Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 62,729 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,729 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

