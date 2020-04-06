Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 92,493 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,493 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.11% of Cyberark Software worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 95,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth $47,616,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cyberark Software from $160.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $76.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.88. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

