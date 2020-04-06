Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 9,631 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Zscaler worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zscaler by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $2,339,000. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,068,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,607 shares of company stock worth $14,314,167. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $63.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -126.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

