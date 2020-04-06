Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $4.24 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 196,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 529,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,452,000 after buying an additional 90,931 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

NYSE BRX opened at $7.87 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.69%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,776.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 and sold 16,868 shares valued at $347,571. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

