Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,892,000 after buying an additional 126,926 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 76,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $33.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

