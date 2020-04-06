Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,656 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET opened at $194.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.48. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $331.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.80.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,256.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total value of $2,262,226.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $829,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,281 shares of company stock worth $14,270,973 over the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.