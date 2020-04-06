Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,944 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Cfra cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.27.

MHK opened at $62.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.99. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

