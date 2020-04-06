Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,733 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.05% of Mylan worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 522,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 173,195 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 36,968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 162,697 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,010,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,304 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.