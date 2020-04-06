Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,054,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $228.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.