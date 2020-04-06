Jarvis+ 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $48,130.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $165,928.35 and $48,130.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.39 or 0.02623611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00204130 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00033950 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Jarvis+ Token Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,336,321 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

