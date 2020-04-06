Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JAZZ. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $98.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.99. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,333 shares of company stock valued at $905,295 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,887,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,689,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,682 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.