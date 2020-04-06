Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) a €882.00 Price Target

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) has been assigned a €882.00 ($1,025.58) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADYEN. UBS Group set a €875.00 ($1,017.44) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €690.00 ($802.33) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €814.25 ($946.80).

