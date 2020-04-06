Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €25.50 Price Target

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RWE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.91 ($34.78).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of FRA RWE opened at €23.32 ($27.12) on Monday. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.04.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.