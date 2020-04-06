Jefferies Financial Group Trims Centrica (LON:CNA) Target Price to GBX 50

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Centrica to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centrica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 78.40 ($1.03).

CNA opened at GBX 32.82 ($0.43) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.84. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 35.01 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.55 ($1.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Centrica (LON:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Centrica will post 1258.1932799 EPS for the current year.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

