Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 62.01%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,790,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 130,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

