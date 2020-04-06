Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Foot Locker stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Foot Locker by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,843 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,713 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,731 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $51,440,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

