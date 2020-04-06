Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Madison Square Garden Co’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MSG)

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Madison Square Garden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Ngo now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.29). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.78) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden from $363.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.83.

MSG stock opened at $206.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.83 and a beta of 0.87. Madison Square Garden has a 12 month low of $182.47 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 21.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,932,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Madison Square Garden news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $250,968.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,592.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total value of $1,990,013.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,745. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

