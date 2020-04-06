Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of MITO stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

