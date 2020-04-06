Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Zumiez Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $14.53 on Monday. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $374.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

