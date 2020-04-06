Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €17.00 Price Target at HSBC

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective by analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.86 ($31.23).

ETR:JEN opened at €15.25 ($17.73) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €12.99 ($15.10) and a twelve month high of €36.80 ($42.79). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

