JET8 (J8T) Tops 1-Day Volume of $190.00

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, JET8 has traded 48% higher against the US dollar. One JET8 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. JET8 has a total market cap of $102,676.86 and $190.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JET8 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.02588395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00203184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048328 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00035296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.